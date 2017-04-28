Shelton Herald

Stratford Cat Project holds cat adoption events, tag sale benefit, meeting

By HAN Network on April 28, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive on Saturday, May 6, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane; and Saturday, May 20, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

 

Spring tag sale benefit

The annual spring tag sale to benefit The Stratford Cat Project will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 9-4, at 1473 Nichols Avenue, Stratford. Preview sale during set up on Friday, May 12, noon-5. All proceeds will benefit the project; [email protected] Rain date: June 10.

 

Cat project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 30, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].

 

Animal rescue group seeks donations

SARAH RESCUE, a Stratford based handicapped animal rescue is looking for new or gently used items for their tag sales. They are a registered nonprofit, so items may be used as a tax deduction. For drop off locations or details, call 203-377-0826.

Related posts:

  1. Cat adoption event, tag sale items sought, cat project meeting
  2. Stratford Cat Project holds cat adoption events, meetings, fund-raiser
  3. Stratford Cat Project holds holiday open house, adoptions
  4. Stratford Cat Project holds adoption event, meeting, fund-raiser

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: Drost helps Shelton top Westies Next Post Boys lacrosse: Gaels lose to Norwalk Bears in OT
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress