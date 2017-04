Rachel Drost scored six goals to help the Shelton High girls lacrosse team defeat Sacred Heart Academy, 15-9, in Hamden on Thursday.

Mia Camerino scored four goals for the Gaelettes, who took a 5-4 lead into the half.

Danielle Kreitler and Shelby Offord each scored two goals.

Megan Kreitler had a goal.

Danielle Kreitler had two assists.

Camerino and Megan Kreitler had one assist each.

Marie Frese had seven saves for Shelton (5-4).

Mary McDaniel scored for goals for SHA (2-5).