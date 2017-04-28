Shelton Herald

Boys lacrosse: Gaels lose to Norwalk Bears in OT

By Shelton Herald on April 28, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Shelton High’s boys lacrosse team dropped a 9-8 overtime decision to the Norwalk Bears on Thursday.

Casey Brennan had three goals for coach Matt Read’s Gaels.

Shelton led 3-2 after one period. It was 4-3 Gaels at the half, who led 7-6 entering the final frame.Nick Pavone scored two goals and had four assists.

Nick Pagliuso had a goal and an assist.

Luke English and Matt Wadeka scored goals.

Tim Higgins and Connor Greene had assists.

Tim Schiffer had seven saves.

Shelton (3-6) will host Foran High (7-3) on Monday at 7 p.m.

