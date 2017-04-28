Donations to Bridgeport Rescue Mission by May 31 will be matched

This May, friends of Bridgeport Rescue Mission believe that one good gift deserves another — especially gifts that assist Fairfield County’s hungry, homeless and working poor. Inspired to create a double helping of good, a group of donors has made a $150,000 gift and challenged others in the community to match their gift with an additional $150,000 by May 31.

“This campaign offers our donors a special opportunity to make their financial contributions go twice as far during the month of May,” said Executive Director Terry Wilcox. “That means offering double the help for our local community members who have lost their livelihoods, their families and their independence.”

Wilcox said the Matching Challenge opportunity comes at a critical time as the Mission continues to assist an ever-increasing number of local families and individuals who have fallen on hard times. “At the Mission, we know all too well how one missed paycheck or a trip to the emergency room can be the final straw that shatters the independence of our impoverished and near-homeless neighbors, and we must be prepared to help if and when the worst happens.”

Raising a total of $300,000 by May 31 will help the Mission further its outreach of providing meals and emergency services. The Mission also provides safe shelter and recovery programs for homeless and addicted men and women, along with life- and job-skills training, GED classes, spiritual counseling, and referrals to other important community resources for individuals who struggle to provide for themselves and their families.

Wilcox invites anyone who would like to make a gift to the Matching Challenge to donate online at BridgeportRescueMission.org/ways-to-give/online-giving or send a contribution to Bridgeport Rescue Mission, PO Box 9057 Bridgeport, CT 06601. All gifts must be received online or postmarked by May 31 to count toward the challenge.

“We’re grateful for the compassionate Mission partners who shared so generously to make this campaign possible,” he said. “This Matching Challenge is a great opportunity for people who want to make their already-generous gifts do even more good and for those who may be considering making a donation for the very first time.”

For more information on Bridgeport Rescue Mission and the Matching Challenge, visit BridgeportRescueMission.org/ or contact Donna Romano, director of marketing at 203-333-4087, ext. 111 or [email protected]