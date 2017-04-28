Shelton Police arrested a New Haven man for his alleged role in a fatal heroin overdose that took place on April 27.

On Thursday, April 27 a 34-year-old Shelton woman was found already dead in her home from an apparent overdose, according to police.

After conducting a more thorough investigation, Shelton detectives learned that the woman had recently purchased heroin from a New Haven man.

The following day, April 28, Shelton detectives were able to contact the alleged drug dealer who agreed to meet up under the impression of making another sale of heroin. Officers then set up surveillance in the downtown Shelton area and arrested Corey Senior, 26, of New Haven who was allegedly in possession of narcotics at the time.

According to police, Senior removed “a large amount of crack cocaine and heroin from his buttock region” at the time of his arrest.

Senior was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal possession, illegal possession with intent to sell, and illegal possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school zone. Senior is currently being held on $150,000.00 bond.

The investigation into the suspected heroin overdose is ongoing with more arrests expected, according to police.