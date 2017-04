Shelton High swept Amity High, 3-0, in a boys volleyball match on Friday.

Matt Wojslaw had 13 kills and two blocks in the 25-17, 25-17, 25-21 victory.

Patrick Devaney had six digs, seven kills and three blocks for coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels, now 7-3.

Jarrett McCurdy had 18 kills and four digs for the Spartans (6-6).