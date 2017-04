The Shelton High softball team defeated Woodland Regional, 15-3, on Friday.

The Gaelettes scored multiple runs in every inning it scored (all but the second) to improve to 4-5.

MacKenzie Bures went 3-for-4, including a double and a home run, with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Maggie Carlucci doubled, homered, singled twice, and scored four runs.

Kayla Resto went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.