Shelton track team sets two meet records

The Shelton High boys sprint medley relay team set a meet and program record at the O’Grady Relays in Danbury.

Sean Gumbs, Nick Andretti, Ethan Shuster and Matthew Bean combined for a time of 1:07.59 to qualify for Nationals.

The girls hurdles relay team (4x110m) of Kassidy Quilles, Grace Tokarski, Meika Jean-Baptiste and Liz Hurlihy set a meet record and took first with a time of 1:06.69.

The boys hurdles relay (4x110m) team of Shuster, Neeraj Badshaw, Zack Prindel and Zach Deptula also placed first at 1:34.84.