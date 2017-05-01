Tonight’s Fill-a-Truck helps Spooner House

The Shelton High boys lacrosse team is having a Fill-a-Truck effort at its Monday, May 1, home game versus Foran of Milford, which begins at 7 p.m.

The Gaels will look to fill the Spooner House van with nonperishable food items.

Youth lacrosse players who wear their jersey and bring a boxed or canned food item will be able to see the game at no charge.

For every $1,000 the team raises on its Go Fund Me page, the Gaels donate service hours at events at the Spooner House, which has the mission of providing food, shelter and support services to people in need.

The team’s goal is to reach $7,000 and participate in seven events.

The Shelton players are well over halfway to their ultimate goal of raising $10,000 and if and when they reach it, the Gaels will provide and serve a meal at the Spooner House.