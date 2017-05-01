Register now for upcoming Trumbull Nature and Arts Center programs

The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), located at 7115 Main St., Rt. 25, is offering the following programs. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit trumbullnatureandartscenter.org for more information and to register.

Astronomy and Star Craft event — Friday, May 12. Members of the Astronomical Society of New Haven will be bringing their powerful telescopes, so you can view the stars and planets close-up. We’ll also have a fun craft to make and take. Instructor: The Astronomical Society of New Haven; 7-9 p.m., ages 7 and up. Cost: $10/family.

Be an Ornithologist — Saturday, May 13. See and learn about birds with models, actual bird nests, bird eggs, and bird feathers. Discover how to use field guides and take a nature walk to find signs of birds. Plus, make 2 crafts: a pinecone bird feeder, and a popsicle bird feeder, to attract birds to your own backyard; 10 a.m.-noon, ages 4 and up (with parent). Cost: $10/family