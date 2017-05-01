Obituary: Donald E. Wolter, 89, of Stratford

Donald E. Wolter, 89, of Stratford, retired supervisor at Otis Elevator, husband of the late Marylou (Legouri) Wolter and the late Pearl (Beaudoin) Wolter, died April 26, in Stratford.

Born in Danbury, son of the late Victor and Hazel (Durgy) Wolter; U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.

Survivors include daughter, Carol Wolter-Gustafson and her husband, Paul of Jamaica Plain, Mass., three stepchildren, Joe Adelizzi and his wife, Barbara of New Fairfield, Laurine Kovacs and her husband, Lawrence of Shelton and Cherone Cioffi and her husband, Richard of Shelton, two grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sister, Anne Adams.

Services: Tuesday, May 2, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Burial: will follow in Saint Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Monday, 4-7 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, Stratford.