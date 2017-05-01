Shelton Herald

Obituary: Robert Leslie Baldwin Jr., 70, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on May 1, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Robert Leslie Baldwin Jr., 70, of Shelton, died March 27 in Clearwater, Fla.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth Baldwin, wife, Mary Baldwin, sisters, Susan Krizan (Leonard, Sr.) and Robin Baldwin, children, Robert L. Baldwin, III ( Kim) and Christine McCarthy (Aaron), grandchildren, Gregory, Rebecca, Antony, Zachary, Cheyenne, Dakota and Devin, great-grandchild, Lydia, nephew, Leonard Krizan Jr. and niece, Jessica Krizan.

Predeceased by father, Robert L. Baldwin Sr. and sister, Jill Baldwin.

The family would like to thank the staff of VA Hospital in Louisville, Ky., VA Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. and Hospice Care.

Memorial contributions: VA Medical Center, Voluntary Service, VAMC 800 Zorn Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Coffee Break at 11: HAN Connecticut News, May 1 Next Post Library notes
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress