Obituary: Robert Leslie Baldwin Jr., 70, of Shelton

Robert Leslie Baldwin Jr., 70, of Shelton, died March 27 in Clearwater, Fla.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth Baldwin, wife, Mary Baldwin, sisters, Susan Krizan (Leonard, Sr.) and Robin Baldwin, children, Robert L. Baldwin, III ( Kim) and Christine McCarthy (Aaron), grandchildren, Gregory, Rebecca, Antony, Zachary, Cheyenne, Dakota and Devin, great-grandchild, Lydia, nephew, Leonard Krizan Jr. and niece, Jessica Krizan.

Predeceased by father, Robert L. Baldwin Sr. and sister, Jill Baldwin.

The family would like to thank the staff of VA Hospital in Louisville, Ky., VA Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. and Hospice Care.

Memorial contributions: VA Medical Center, Voluntary Service, VAMC 800 Zorn Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206.