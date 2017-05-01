Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime! – Thursday, May 4 & May 11, 11 a.m., Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session!

First Friday Book Discussion – Friday, May 5, 1 p.m., My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry by Fredrik Backman will be discussed today while enjoying light refreshments. This story about a granddaughter who is to deliver letters apologizing to people that her grandmother wronged is told with comic accuracy and a beating heart. The June selection has not been chosen yet. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Elmer Storytime – Saturday, May 6, 1:30 p.m., Children of all ages can listen to the story of Elmer, a colorful elephant who is tired of being different from his gray friends. Then, participate in a fun activity!

Old School Afternoon: Cursive Writing Intro! – Monday, May 8, 4:45 p.m., Every month, participants can try out an “old school” activity that their parents or grandparents enjoyed as kids! This month, kids in grades 1-4 can try pre-writing activities that form the basis for cursive writing! Then, participants will create artwork out of the cursive version of their first names! Please register.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – Tuesday, May 9 & May 16, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 3) are invited to join Miss Marissa for scarves, maracas, stories, and bubbles!

Shelton Reading Circle – Tuesday, May 9, 6:30 p.m., This book discussion group is sponsored by the Shelton Historical Society. This group was originally founded in 1894 and use to meet in members’ homes to actually read novels aloud while doing charity work for community causes. Ellen Kolesk is the facilitator and can be reached at: 203-925- 1803.

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, May 10 & May 17, 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children, ages two and-a-half to four, and their caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month.

As I See It – Wednesday, May 10, 1 p.m., Join the Friends of the Shelton Libraries as we watch a fascinating movie followed by a lively discussion and dessert. Adults only.

Optical Illusion Art: You Can’t Believe Your Eyes! – Wednesday May 10, 4:45 p.m., Tweens in grades 4-6 can create art that appears 3D! It’s as easy as tracing your hand! Amaze your friends!

Show-and- Tell Stories – Friday, May 12, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., During this program designed for ages three & older, join Miss Marissa for stories and songs! Plus, bring along a show-and- tell item. Younger visitors are welcome at the 10:30 AM session. The 11 A.M. session is for ages three & up only and includes a bonus craft or game! **There will be no story time on May 26.**

Singing with the SHAPELS – Friday, May 12, 11 a.m., Former preschool teacher Evie North returns to sing songs about the SHAPELS! Children, ages three and up, will enjoy learning about each shape character!

Lincoln Center Local – Saturday, May 13, 1 p.m., The Huntington Branch Library is thrilled to be partnering with Lincoln Center to show free performance screenings to our patrons. Enjoy favorite selections with Sinatra: Voice for a Century. “The New York Philharmonic celebrates the legacy of Frank Sinatra in an all-star concert hosted by Seth MacFarlane, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Chris Botti, Fantasia, Sutton Foster, Kyle Dean Massey, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter and Sting” (description taken from screenings.lincolncenter.org).

Plumb Memorial Library

**Plumb Library Book Sale beginning Thursday, May 18 – Sunday, May 21.**

Thursday May 18: Preview Sale, $5 admission (ages 12+), Full Price, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, May 19: Full Price Day, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 20: Half-Price Day, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 21: Fill a bag, $5 (books only, other media regular prices), 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

AlphaBits – Thursdays, May 4 & May 11, 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome. No program on May 25.

Life is Art – Thursdays, May 4 & May 11, 6:30 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist! No program on May 25.

Stay and Play – Fridays, May 5 & May 12, 10:30 a.m., Drop in for play time with preschool children as caregivers chat over tea and share the joys of childhood.

Budding Bookworms – Mondays, May 8 & May 15, 10:30 a.m. Drop in with Miss Maura for a themed story and craft, then Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi. A great way to begin your work week. No program on May 29.

Fun for Little Ones – Tuesdays, May 9 & May 16, 10:30 a.m. Calling children and caregivers: Drop in with Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, Ring Around the Rosie, and a special theme-related craft. No program on May 30.

Knit! – Tuesdays, May 9 & May 16, 6 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

Ducks @ Dusk – Wednesday, May 10, 6 p.m., Drop in with Miss Maura’s evening story time. Wear for your PJ’s, and bring your favorite lovey!

Teen Volunteer Orientation – Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m., All teens who wish to volunteer at Plumb Library must attend an orientation. However, if you had been to an orientation in the past you do not have to attend again. This orientation counts as two volunteer hours.

STEM Mystery Bag Challenge – Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m., Are you up for a challenge? Upon arrival at this drop-in program, you will be given a bag full of mystery supplies. Use these materials and your imagination to complete the challenge anyway you want!

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203-926-0111). A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.