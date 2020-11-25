November 25, 2020 | Updated 5:20 PM EST

  • Subscribe

News Now

Shelton Police
  • Judge rejects reinstatement of cop fired over Facebook posts
  • ‘This is no longer sustainable’: COVID quarantines close...
  • Opinion: A 5th-gen Shelton farmer basks in the arrival of fall
    • Anna Hynes, Sofia Gasbarro, Amy Agreda, Emily Vasser, Sara Buglione, Rosie McGrath, Theresa Weissenberg, Kate McPadden, Taylor Ostrosky and Meena Chandir led Shelton at the SCC B Division championship meet.
  • Shelton girls cross country finds path to succeed
    • Adam's House's latest fundraiser, Mistletoe and Margaritas, will be virtual. Pictured are Sarah Domena, left, Adam's House community outreach director, Allison Wysota, founder and executive director, and Marc Fontaine, board president.
  • Shelton nonprofit’s ‘Mistletoe and Margaritas’ benefit...

    • Most Popular

    Bill of Fairs

    Curtain Call

    Taking a Hike

    Police And Fire

    More Local News

    Sports

    Business

    Politics

    Most Popular

    Featured Real Estate

    Arts And Leisure

    Town Government

    Schools

    Religion

    Bill of Fairs

    Regional Headlines

    The Conscious Cook

    Drive

    Reel Dad

    Curtain Call

    Kneads & Cravings

    Taking a Hike