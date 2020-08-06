August 6, 2020 | Updated 3:24 AM ET

More than 20 volunteers removed 188 old tires from the wooded area beside Little Pond Trail.
  • Volunteers remove 188 tires from Shelton’s Little Pond Trail
  • COVID cancels fundraiser, but friends won’t give up
  • Shelton residents can weigh in on charter revision plan
    • Shelton High School offensive coordinator Michael DeFelice takes a break from the action recently.
  • DeFelice named football coach at Shelton
    • Shelton Community Center
  • Community center pool to open for members

