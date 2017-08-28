Shelton Herald

Obituary: Michael Owen Allison, 59, of New York, N.Y.

By Shelton Herald on August 28, 2017 in Obituaries

Michael Owen Allison, 59, of New York, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Mount Sinai Hospital on August 24, 2017 after a long illness.

He was born in Bridgeport, CT on February 4, 1958 to Susan Owens Allison and the late Hubert William Allison.

Michael grew up in Shelton, CT where he attended St. Lawrence School and St. Joseph’s High School in Trumbull, CT. After graduating from St. Joseph’s High School, Michael attended Yale University in New Haven, CT.

Michael was a talented writer having a book published in September, 1992 titled, “The White Stone: A Mystical Novel from Early Ireland” under the pen name Alcott Allison. Michael spent much of his career editing/proofreading for publishing companies in New York City.

In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by his siblings, Laurie (Gerard) Cahill of Sandwich, MA, Erin (Tim) Bukoski of Shelton, CT, and Kevin Allison of San Jose, CA. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, Shannon Allison, Sean Bukoski, Christopher Bukoski, Helen Bukoski, Erin Cahill and James Cahill.

Interment will be private.

  • Beth Santa

    To the Family of Michael Allison, nnI would like to extend my deepest sympathy to you all in the passing of Michael. As a fellow classmate of Michael’s at both St. Lawrence and St Joseph H.S. the news surprised and saddened me. Michael and I shared that one little classroom at St. Lawrence for 6 years. nnIncredibly smart, quiet and very sweet, Michael engendered a sense mystery and awe among his classmates. I remember one day in maybe 4th grade, he began to cry, after being unnecessarily yelled at by a teacher for some act that should have generated only understanding from an adult. Watching this little guy hold back the tears, as he walked past the coat closet and up to the waste basket, he made me cry from a welling of empathy. That childhood recollection remains very strong to this day. I wanted to share it with you so you know that his spirit lives in other’s memories. At St Joe’s, I think Michael was one of our classu2019s best minds that only a few knew and experienced. nnAgain, please accept my deepest condolences in your time of sorrow. nSincerely, nBeth Santa nBridgeport, CT, nFormerly of 157 Ripton Rd.

