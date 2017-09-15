Informational meeting for Huntington St., Buddington Rd. intersection Sept. 27

The City of Shelton has a project for the improvement of the intersection of Huntington Street and Buddington Road. Preliminary design has been completed and the project is slated for construction under the Local Road Accident Reduction Program / Surface Transportation Program administered by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

It is the City’s and State’s policy to keep persons informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. It is important that the community share its concerns to assist in the project’s development.

The City of Shelton will conduct an informational meeting on Sept. 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the Shelton Community Center, which is located at 41 Church Street. The Shelton Community Center is ADA accessible.

It is planned to reconstruct the Buddington Road approach to Huntington Street by eliminating the traffic island and adding an exclusive southbound left turn lane on Huntington Street. Based on a preliminary assessment, the construction cost will be approximately $400,000. The Federal Highway Administration will provide 90% of the construction cost with the City providing the remaining 10% of the cost.

For more information contact Robert Kulacz, City Engineer, at 203-924-1555 extension 1509. Email inquiries may be sent to [email protected]