Waterbury man arrested for reclaiming cocaine at police department

By Aaron Berkowitz on September 26, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire · 1 Comments

 

Davie McMillian

Police arrested a Waterbury man when he entered the Shelton Police department to reclaim a bag of his that contained a “moderate amount” of crack cocaine.

On Monday, Sept. 25 Shelton Police arrested Davie McMillian, 23, of Waterbury when he entered the police station to reclaim a bag that he claimed he left behind at a scene that police visited earlier that day

Earlier on Sept. 25 Shelton police units responded to an incident involving McMillian in Shelton. The incident that initially involved McMillian was not disclosed by police.

Hours after the incident took place, Shelton Police were contacted and informed that McMillian had left a bag behind and the caller wanted to turn it over to the police. The caller informed the police that “it appeared to contain some type of drugs inside it.”

Shelton Police responded to the scene and retrieved the bag, which officers confirmed contained a crack cocaine. The bag and drugs were transported back to the Shelton Police Department.

A short period of time later, McMillian arrived at the Police Department to reclaim the bag, which he admitted to leaving behind earlier in the day.

He entered the police department lobby with a female who was identified as a victim that, according to police, had a full no contact protective order against Mcmillian. The order prevents Mcmillian from having any contact with the female victim.

Mcmillian was processed and charged with illegal possession of narcotics and violation of a protective order. He was placed on a total of $11,000 bond and was transported to Derby Superior Court on Sept. 26.

  • Dorothy Voulgaris

    What the fuc* is this sh*t? Those drugs had to be planted by whomever reported the bag to the police. Why would anyone go to a police station to reclaim their property knowing that there is illegal stubstances in it? It isnt logical. I think the girl who went with him to the police station may have done it and only went to futher get him in trouble. Oh well…. the police should investigate where the crack came from.

