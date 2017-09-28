Hazardous waste collection Oct. 7 @ 9 a.m.

The city of Shelton will sponsor a Household Hazardous Waste Collection day Saturday,

Oct. 7, 2017 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Highways and Bridges garage at 40 Myrtle Street.

Residents may bring the following materials to be disposed of: paints and strippers, paint thinner, solvents, stains and varnishes, solvent adhesives, lighter fluid, waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline), engine degreaser, carburetor cleaner, brake fluid, car wax, poisons, insecticides, weed killers, mothballs, wood preservatives (except penta), no-pest strips, flea powder, hobby supplies, artist supplies, rubber cement, airplane glue, fiberglass resins, photo chemicals.

Also included are cleaning supplies, furniture, floor and metal polishes, oven toilet bowl and drain cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaners, spot removers, dry cleaning solvents, septic tank degreasers and swimming pool chemicals.

The chemicals, most of which are commonly found in the home, present the same danger as industrial toxic waste if disposed of improperly. Improper disposal may lead to surface and ground water contamination. The chemicals are also a fire hazard and may endanger children and household pets.

Chemicals should be transported in their original containers. Pack containers in sturdy, upright boxes and pad with newspaper. Sort and pack oil paint, pesticides and household cleaners separately. Avoid spills and do not place in a garbage bag. never mix chemicals. Pack your car and drive directly to the site. never smoke while handling hazardous material.

Residents with discarded motor oil and antifreeze can save themselves time and avoid long lines by bringing it to the Highways and Bridges Garage on Myrtle Street Monday through Friday from 7:30 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. Commercial quantities of waste and 55 gallon drums will not be accepted. The homeowner before arrival at the collection should secure ripped or leaking containers. Also, material should be identified prior to coming to the collection.

Items that will not be accepted include: ammunition, fireworks, explosives, radioactive waste, gas cylinders, infectious and biological waste, prescription medicines/syringes, Penta brand wood preservatives, commercial or industrial waste, pesticides containing 2-4-5 T, silvex, smoke detectors, asbestos, compresses gas cylinders, waste motor oil, car batteries, empty aerosols and tires.

For more information contact the Highways and Bridges Department at 203-924- 9277 or the Mayor’s Office at 203-924- 1555, Ext. 1370.