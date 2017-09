The Shelton High boys soccer team double up on Lyman Hall, winning a 4-2 SCC match from the visiting Trojans on Thursday.

Andrew Cordes, Vincent Mallozzi, Khaleed Dawkins and Zachary Prindle had the Shelton goals.

Dawkins had an assist.

Kyle Prindle had one save and Reino Sawan five in net for the Gaels.

Andrew Mastroianni made four saves for the Trojans.