Shelton High’s girls volleyball team won a 3-2 decision from SCC rival Foran High on Thursday.

The Gaelettes took the fifth set 15-11, as coach LeAnne Bianchine’s squad improved to 6-5.

Shelton was led by Danielle Kreitler (9 kills, 5 blocks, 14 digs), Megan Kreitler (2 aces, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig) and Elizabeth Casinelli (9 kills, 1 block, 2 digs).