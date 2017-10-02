Shelton Herald

Fire log

By Shelton Herald on October 2, 2017

On Sept. 25 at 4:41 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Coram Avenue and Center Street. One unit responded.

 

On Sept. 25 at 9:05 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #25 Cranston Avenue. There was no fire. A faulty smoke detector was the cause. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On Sept. 26 at 12:13 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #5207 Avalon Drive. There was no fire. A faulty smoke detector was the cause. Four engines and a ladder truck responded.

 

On Sept. 26 at 9:12 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #18 Chestnut Street to assist an occupant of the building who was locked out of their unit. A rescue truck responded.

 

On Sept. 26 at 10:36 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to assist EMS at #36 Cliff Street for a person who had their finger caught in a car door. The patient freed the finger before fire units arrived.

 

On Sept. 26 at 7:49 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of a brush fire in the rear of #186 Waverly Road. Firefighters responded and found a campfire not a brush fire. two engines responded.

 

On Sept. 27 at 10:01 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 northbound at exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

 

On Sept. 28 at 8:10 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Shelton Avenue and Meadow Street. A rescue truck responded.

 

On Sept. 28 at 3:06 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Meadow Street near Hilltop Drive. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On Sept. 29 at 12:08 p.m. Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at Inline Plastics #42 Canal Street. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On Sept. 29 at 3:13 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #106 Toas Street for a public service assist. A rescue truck responded.

 

On Sept. 29 at 4:14 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #171 Division Street for an odor investigation. No problems or odor was detected by firefighters. Two units responded.

 

On Sept. 29 at 6:48 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #22 David Drive. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On Sept. 30 at 4:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound at exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On Oct. 1 at 4:42 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle fire at #17 Audubon Lane. The fire was extinguished by the homeowner before the arrival of firefighters. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On Oct. 10 at 4:58 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #39 Hiawatha Trail. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

