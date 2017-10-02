Arrest log

Robin Duffey-Murphey, 54, of Shelton was arrested and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct on Sept. 30. Duffey-Murphy’s bond was set at $500 and she appeared in court Oct. 2.

Mehreen Shahid, 48, of Shelton was arrested and charged with failure to drive right and evading responsibility on Sept. 30. Shahid’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 16.

Kayla Jenkins, 26, of Shelton was arrested and charged with interfering with an officer on Sept. 27. Jenkins’s bond was set at $1,000 and she’s scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.

Vikram Bhupathy Arcot, 42, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of third degree assault, and interfering with an emergency call on Sept. 27. Arcot’s bond was set at $1,500 and appeared in court on Sept. 28.

Cami Demace, 37, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a protective order on Sept. 27. Demace’s bond was set at $10,000 she appeared in court the same day as her arrest.

John W. Katrick, 47, of Milford was arrested and charged with second degree harassment on Sept. 27. Katrick’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court the same day as his arrest.

George Frederick Geignetter, 74, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, second degree strangulation, third degree on an elderly person on Sept. 26. Geignetter’s bond was set art $500 and appeared in court the day after his arrest.

Davie Tyrell Mcmillian, 23, of Waterbury was arrested and charged with illegal possession on Sept. 25. Upon his arrest, police realized that Mcmillian had also violated a protective order against a female who had accompanied him to the police station. Mcmillian’s bond was set at $1,000 for his first possession charge and $10,000 for the violation of the protective order. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 9.