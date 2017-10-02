Shelton lawmakers host health and wellness fair for seniors

State Senator Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) and State Representatives Jason Perillo (R-Shelton) and Ben McGorty (R-Shelton) hosted a health and wellness fair for seniors in partnership with the Shelton Senior Center on Friday, Sept. 29.

“The Shelton Senior Fair is a great opportunity to bring important information directly to members of our community,” said Sen. Kelly. “The fair makes it easy for seniors and their family members to access the care and information they need to make informed decisions and to better use community and state resources. A one-stop-shop for health screenings, senior services and educational materials – the fair offers a chance for seniors to gain an in-depth understanding of the programs and services that are available to them. This is the 5th year we have hosted the fair and each year the event continues to attract more members from our communities – I look forward to its continued success.”

“It was great to see so many seniors from our communities come out to take advantage of this opportunity once again this year,” said Rep. Perillo. “This event continues to provide excellent vendors with numerous resources and information to assist seniors in making important choices concerning their health, or a variety of services. Once again the Senior Center proved to be excellent hosts, and I know many seniors benefitted from today’s event.”

“Today gave seniors a great opportunity to learn options about numerous important things such as financial planning and health services,” said Rep. McGorty. “I was happy to see so many seniors come out to take full advantage of the services and programs – such as flu shots, medical screening and legal services – offered by the many vendors who participated in this successful day.”