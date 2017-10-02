Girls soccer: Shelton drops 1-0 decision to Amity

Shelton High’s girls soccer team lost to host Amity High, 1-0, on Monday.
Danielle Grasso scored the goal for Amity, now 6-2-1.
Paige DeGoursey had the assist.
Courtney Litts made three saves for Shelton (6-2-1).
Shelton outshot Amity, 17-4.
Shelton High’s girls soccer team lost to host Amity High, 1-0, on Monday.
Danielle Grasso scored the goal for Amity, now 6-2-1.
Paige DeGoursey had the assist.
Courtney Litts made three saves for Shelton (6-2-1).
Shelton outshot Amity, 17-4.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484