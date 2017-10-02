Shelton Herald

Girls soccer: Shelton drops 1-0 decision to Amity

Shelton High’s girls soccer team lost to host Amity High, 1-0, on Monday.

Danielle Grasso scored the goal for Amity, now 6-2-1.

Paige DeGoursey had the assist.

Courtney Litts made three saves for Shelton (6-2-1).

Shelton outshot Amity, 17-4.

