October events hosted by Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull

By Julie Miller on October 3, 2017 in Community, Lead News, People · 0 Comments

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, located at 2415 Reservoir Ave., is offering the following presentations designed exclusively for individuals living with dementia. For more information or to RSVP, call 203-397-6800.

Sundowning and Daylight Saving Time, Oct. 11 — Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull will host the complimentary presentation Sundowning and Daylight Saving Time, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sundowning is a dementia-related symptom that refers to increased agitation, confusion and hyperactivity that begins in the late afternoon and builds throughout the evening. It’s often exacerbated by daylight saving time. Learn helpful tips on reducing the incidence of sundowning and how to best cope with it when it does occur during this informative presentation led by Alicia Seaver, a certified memory impairment specialist and the director of memory care at Bridges by EPOCH.

You are welcome to bring your loved one to enjoy a meal with our residents while you attend the presentation.

Caregiver support group, Oct. 25 — Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull will host its monthly caregiver support group on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at noon. Join us to share your caregiving story while also hearing the stories of others facing similar experiences.

You are welcome to bring your loved one to enjoy programming with our residents while you attend the support group.

