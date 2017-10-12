Shelton Herald

2018 wedding date announced for D’Amico-Prindle wedding

By Shelton Herald on October 12, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 1 Comments

Michael and Patricia D’Amico of Shelton announced the engagement of their daughter Kaitlene D’Amico to Brian Prindle, the son of Wayne and Diane Prindle of Leominster, Mass. The couple are both graduates of Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. The bride is a Corporate Accountant with Berkshire Group and the groom is a Project Engineer with Consigli. They both currently reside in the Boston area. A June 2018 wedding is planned.

