Shelton burglar arrested

Shelton Police arrested a resident for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing the owner’s belongings.

On Thursday, Oct. 19 the Shelton Police arrested Michael Noonan, 20, and charged him with fifth degree burglary and third degree larceny.

Noonan’s arrest stems from a burglary complaint that was filed with the Shelton Police Department in June of 2017.

The complainant said he arrived home and discovered his apartment was broken into while he was out and cash and property was stolen.

During the investigation the Shelton Detective Bureau was investigating a separate case and while interviewing suspects they learned that Noonan and another Shelton man was responsible for the burglary.

Noonan was given a Derby Superior court date of Oct. 31 and was released on a $5,000 bond.