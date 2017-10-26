Woman arrested for child, animal neglect

Shelton police arrested a resident for allegedly neglecting a child and pet.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25 Shelton Police arrested Faith Taylor, 37, after a DCF referral was filed that suggested she was neglecting her child and pet.

According to police, on Aug. 25, a social worker visited Taylor’s home on an unrelated case and observed a child with special needs that had bruises and cuts all over his body. Police were called to investigate and discovered that Taylor had caused the injuries to the child.

While on scene, detectives noticed a cat in the home that “appeared to be dead.” A short time after noticing the cat, police heard it make a faint sound. The cat was discovered to still be alive and was transported to a local animal hospital. A veterinarian examined the cat and found it to be severely neglected, according to police. The cat was then euthanized.

Taylor was arrested on two warrants and charged her with assault of an intellectually disabled person, risk of injury to a child and cruelty to animals. Taylor was released on a $500 bond and given a Derby Superior court date of Oct. 26.