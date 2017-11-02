GROW restaurant closing its doors

It is with a melancholy heart that I write this letter. GROW restaurant is no longer open.

Over 13 years ago, Fred and I opened the doors to our little soup shop. The plan was to just hire one or two people and run it ourselves. We had a small family at the time and were offered the opportunity so we jumped. Liquid Lunch was born and we would never have imagined all of the amazing experiences and relationships we enjoyed.

We have been blessed to have the opportunity to share what we love with our community.

After the fire, we wanted to expand our repertoire into fine dining. GROW was perfect. I am so proud of the space, from the homey decor to the easy atmosphere and knowledgeable service to the genuinely inspired food. We had all of the elements of a great restaurant and we loved it. It was our new baby.

Recently, we received word that the owners of our building are no longer able to keep our building open. They are forced to have us vacate and we are no longer able to be open. While the news was devastating, we understand the position of the Matto family and will be forever thankful for their kindness. Ralph was the first person to believe in us and words cannot express the depth of our gratitude.

Fred and I both feel as if the timing is right to hang up our aprons(for Now) and take our lives in a different direction.

Our kids are getting big and have lots of activities. We have missed too many soccer games and family school functions. We need to be home to fold laundry. Do you have any idea how much laundry is generated by 8 people?

All that being said, I want to personally thank each person who walked through our doors and shared a meal with us. It is because of your dedicated patronage that we were able to stay open as a small business in an awful recession.

I am currently speaking with a few locally owned restaurants in order to generate a list of places whom will honor GROW gift certificates. These places take pride in their product and they are being very generous in helping our customers find their new favorite spot. I will post the list when I have it all set. We hope this will allay any concerns that your gift certificate will not be valid.

Thank you, GROW and Liquid Lunch family, for filling our hearts with joy and allowing us to feed your souls with our love and passion.