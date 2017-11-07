Shelton Herald

Hold Board of Education members accountable

By Gloria Timpko on November 7, 2017 in Community, Letters, Schools · 1 Comments

As a working woman with deep family roots in Shelton, I have been following the story of what is happening to our public school cafeteria workers. Like most of us, I have many relatives who work in our public schools and take pride in the work they do every day for our students. These jobs are an important part of the economic health of our city. We cannot lose sight of this, even when budgets are tight.

The Shelton Board of Education has contracted with an unknown food service vendor from Long Island, the Whistons Culinary Group. Now our elected Board members are apparently sitting by while this out-of-state company threatens the modest jobs that dozens of Shelton residents need to support themselves and their families.

When our Board of Education votes to bring a company into Shelton, they have the responsibility to hold that contractor accountable for providing a quality service. However, if they do not also hold that contractor accountable for providing jobs that support Shelton families, they have failed one of their most important responsibilities to our community. We must hold our elected Board members to a higher standard.

    I can’t speak about the deep roots Gloria Timko has in Shelton. I only know her as the Chief Steward for the Unite Here union, which is the bargaining unit for the cafeteria workers. As such she represents the cafeteria workers.nnCalling Whitsons an “unknown company” is inaccurate. They have several contracts for school lunch programs in area towns.nnNear as I can tell, the problem is medical insurance costs in Connecticut have gone up tremendously since the last time the Union negotiated a contract.nnThe Board encouraged Whitsons to hire the existing Sodexo cafeteria workers because we felt they were good people who do a good job. We also encouraged Whitsons to make sure a medical insurance program was available to them. They did as we asked.nnTo make any changes to the existing contract between Whitsons and the Board would require the State to agree to the change since the contract concerns the Federal school lunch program. Even if we could get such a change to be made, it would greatly increase the costs of the contract.”nnMedical insurance costs have been going up for our own employees too.nnOur primary reason for changing our School Lunch provider was to reduce our costs. Our former provider was running a deficit every year and continuing with them would have required us to make additional reductions to classroom staff.nnShelton’s cost per student is lower than 98% of the districts in Connecticut. We have to be very careful to make sure every dollar we spend gets the best outcome for our students. We must live within the allocation provided by the City.

