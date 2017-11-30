Shelton Herald

Nichols Garden Club holiday events begin the first weekend of December

By Julie Miller on November 30, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

The Nichols Garden Club’s Holiday Boutique starts Friday, Dec. 1, from noon-8 p.m., at the recently renovated Starkweather House and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The 28th annual Jingle Bell Run is on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m. Early pick-up and walk-in registration begins Friday, Dec. 1, at the Nichols United Methodist Church (NUMC) between 3 and 8:30 p.m.  Walk in registration begins on Saturday at 7:30 a.m.  The Kids Race, Health Walk, Virtual Race and other race information can be found at niajinglebellrun.com    All Nichols residents living on the race route are encouraged to ring their bells as the runners pass by.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the Christmas tree lighting will be held on the Nichols Green and the Nichols United Methodist Church’s rotunda facing Shelton Road. Nichols residents (determined by those who reside in the Nichols Fire Department district), can purchase luminarias at Starkweather House on Saturday Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, for lighting on Christmas Eve.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the Holiday Bonfire will be held in the Nichols Improvement Association’s (NIA) parking lot with music and hot chocolate provided.

Saturday Dec. 16, the NIA is sponsoring a family night at the Sound Tigers and an adult night out event, the second annual Ugly Sweater Christmas at Starkweather House.

Additional information about each event can be found on the NIA website: niatrumbull.org or the NIA Facebook page.

Related posts:

  1. Nichols Garden Club offers fall arrangement workshop, guests welcome
  2. Nichols Garden Club delivers flower arrangements for Valentine’s Day
  3. Nichols Garden Club May 9 workshop — Explore Painting Nature
  4. Nichols Garden Club seeks gardens and members

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Traffic a concern with new UI site development Next Post Religious News and upcoming holiday events
About author

Julie Miller


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress