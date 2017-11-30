Nichols Garden Club holiday events begin the first weekend of December

The Nichols Garden Club’s Holiday Boutique starts Friday, Dec. 1, from noon-8 p.m., at the recently renovated Starkweather House and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The 28th annual Jingle Bell Run is on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m. Early pick-up and walk-in registration begins Friday, Dec. 1, at the Nichols United Methodist Church (NUMC) between 3 and 8:30 p.m. Walk in registration begins on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. The Kids Race, Health Walk, Virtual Race and other race information can be found at niajinglebellrun.com All Nichols residents living on the race route are encouraged to ring their bells as the runners pass by.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the Christmas tree lighting will be held on the Nichols Green and the Nichols United Methodist Church’s rotunda facing Shelton Road. Nichols residents (determined by those who reside in the Nichols Fire Department district), can purchase luminarias at Starkweather House on Saturday Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, for lighting on Christmas Eve.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the Holiday Bonfire will be held in the Nichols Improvement Association’s (NIA) parking lot with music and hot chocolate provided.

Saturday Dec. 16, the NIA is sponsoring a family night at the Sound Tigers and an adult night out event, the second annual Ugly Sweater Christmas at Starkweather House.

Additional information about each event can be found on the NIA website: niatrumbull.org or the NIA Facebook page.