Religious News and upcoming holiday events

Christmas fair — Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, will hold their Christmas fair, featuring baked goods, cookies trays, cakes, and Christmas items galore. For more information call the office 203-375-1503.

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, announces the following Advent 2017 events:

Advent adoration and confession — Mondays and Tuesdays in December, 7 p.m. (Monday,, Dec. 4, 11, 18 and Tuesday, Dec. 5, 12, 19). This Advent, find an oasis of peace in the presence of Our Lord, in the Blessed Sacrament. Mondays, the hour includes a reflection from a homilist, Benediction. Tuesday, confessions are heard.

Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception — Friday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. Bishop Caggiano will be present to bless our new church organ. The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception is a Holy Day of Obligation.

Women’s Advent Day of Recollection and Potluck — Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Info and RSVP by Dec. 2 to Monica Zuñiga at [email protected]

Christmas pageant and tree lighting — Join us for a special Christmas tradition on Saturday, Dec. 16, 4 p.m. Following the 4 p.m. mass, parishioners and visitors can enjoy St. Catherine of Siena School’s Christmas pageant, second annual Christmas tree lighting and hot chocolate.

Trumbull Interfaith Council meeting — On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Trumbull Interfaith Council will meet at 7 p.m., at Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull. The 2017 Thanksgiving service will be on the agenda for review.

Christmas Tea — The Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their annual Christmas Tea on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m., in the church at 364 White Plain Road, Trumbull. Entertainment by the singing group Matinee four part harmony singers. Donations will be accepted for the Center for Family Justice. The church may be contacted at 203-374-8822 for reservations.

Holiday Happening Craft Fair — The Holiday Happening Craft Fair will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Long Hill Methodist Church, in Bradley Hall, 6358 Main St., (next to Corner Deli), from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free. Do your Holiday shopping and support the school and local vendors at the same time.

Vendors, some direct marketers and some handmade, will be mostly cash and carry and some will accept credit cards. We have attached the flyer for the fair.

Spaghetti supper/free concert — The Christmas edition of the Long Hill United Methodist Church’s spaghetti supper/concert series will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16. The spaghetti dinner, with salad, bread, beverages and desserts starts at 5:30 p.m., $12, $11 for seniors and $5 for those 10 and younger.

Get into the holiday spirit with the annual Christmas concert with guest performers, the Bridgeport Boys Choir. The free concert starts at 7 p.m. This is always a very crowded event so get there early for dinner and an evening to put you into the spirit of the season. Perfect for the entire family.

Long Hill United Methodist Church is at 6358 Main St., (Route 111). For information, call 203-954-9691.