Harger elected as P&Z chairman

Virginia Harger has been unanimously elected the new chairman of the Shelton Planning and Zoning Commission. She will replace Ruth Parkins, who lost her re-election bid on Nov. 7, in the leadership role.

Harger has been the commission’s secretary. P&Z members elected new officers at the start of the Nov. 29 meeting, with all the votes being unanimous.

“I look forward to working with everyone,” Harger said. “We have a very excellent commission. Members put in long hours in our roles.”

Anthony Pogoda was re-elected vice chairman and Elaine Matto was elected the new secretary. Member Jimmy Tickey was appointed special projects designee to coordinate with other town officials, boards and staff.

The meeting represented the first one for the P&Z’s newest member, Mark Widomski, who petitioned his way onto the ballot and ran ahead of Parkins in the election.

The P&Z has six members and two alternates. The other member is Charles Kelly, and the alternates are Nancy Dickal and Ned Miller.