TONIGHT– Celebrate Shelton’s annual tree lighting

Celebrate Shelton will host its fourth annual Community Tree Lighting in Downtown Shelton this Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Community members are invited to join Celebrate Shelton creators Nicole Mikula, Michael Skrtic & Jimmy Tickey at the Rotary Pavilion at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Downtown Shelton. There will be performances by the Shelton Intermediate School Choir and Susanna Wesley School students, as well as free hot cocoa and cookies provided by the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s Keystone Club. After the tree lighting, Santa will arrive on Shelton’s own Echo Hose Firetruck at 7 p.m., and children are encouraged to meet with Santa and take a photo.

The Community Tree Lighting is sponsored by Celebrate Shelton, City of Shelton, Center Stage Theatre and Valley Community Foundation.