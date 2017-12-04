Shelton Herald

Man killed in structure fire

By Aaron Berkowitz on December 4, 2017

An elderly man was killed in a structure fire that occurred in the Fairchild trailer park in Shelton over the weekend.

On Friday, Dec. 1 at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Shelton police and fire departments responded to 35 Hemlock Drive, in the Fairchild trailer park on a report of a fully engulfed structure fire.

First responders that arrived on scene were told there was possibly a person in the trailer at the time of the fire. After the fire was nearly extinguished, it was confirmed that Richard Kowalsky, 75, was in the trailer at the time and died of his injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Shelton Police Department, Shelton Fire Marshall’s Office and the Connecticut Fire Marshall’s Office.

