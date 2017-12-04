Stratford man arrested for string of burglaries

Shelton police arrested a Stratford man for allegedly committing a series of commercial burglaries.

On Sunday, Dec. 3 at approximately 9 a.m., the Shelton Police Department Mark Lindsey, 47, of Stratford and charged him with three counts of third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, third degree criminal attempt at larceny and fifth degree larceny.

Linsey was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior court on Monday, Dec. 4.

Linsey’s arrest stems from a joint investigation with Shelton, Stratford, Fairfield, and Trumbull Police Departments.

According to a statement from the Shelton police, the Stratford Police Department developed Lindsey as a burglary suspect in multiple Fairfield county towns.

Detective Richard Bango of the Shelton police department said a Stratford detective was conducting surveillance on Lindsey in the early morning hours of Dec. 3 when he was caught in the act of burglarizing the Family Health Care building located at 330 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton. Bango said it was also learned that Lindsey was responsible for burglaries at office buildings at 680 and 1077 Bridgeport Avenue earlier that morning. The investigation is still open and additional arrests are expected in the case.