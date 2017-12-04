Shelton Herald

SHS recognizes most improved students

By Shelton Herald on December 4, 2017

Shelton High School held its first quarter recognition breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the school’s cafeteria. The goal of the recognition breakfast is acknowledge students who have demonstrated increased motivation, built self-esteem and to encourage students from all academic tracks to continue to improve academically. According to the school’s core values Shelton High School expects students who read and write effectively, research effectively to investigate topics, think critically to solve problems, present information and ideas fluently and participate in civic life. In addition, SHS students are expected to follow the Gael Guidelines of respect, responsibility and safety. Students are acknowledged at the end of the first, second and third marking periods. Staff members nominate students who have demonstrated significant improvement in academics due to improved attendance, behavior, and/or a result of improving time management/study skills.

The Recognition Breakfast was planned by the Guidance Department, who invited parents to share in the festivities. The following students were presented with certificates from their housemaster: Michael Casinelli, Sokchea Chhoeun, Jacob Clark, Jesus Colon, Amanda Corona, Shyane Davis, Sara DeMarco, Jared Dobkowski, Guillermo Gutierrez, Mariah Hamel, Katie Hunter, Bridgette Klein, Jane Kosturko, Jaclyn Lupia, Leonardo Mascolo, Jenna McDonald, Matt Mojica, Athena Monroe, Haley Oko, Shakira Reyes Adames, Paula Ribeoro, Christian Ripke, Tory Searles, Julia Silva, Jake Sullivan, Matthew Sullivan, Samuel Sung, Lindsay Taylor, Kledisa Teodori, Kenneth Wells, Brittni Belle Williams and Jaylee Zwaan.

