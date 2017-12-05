On Nov. 27 at 9:56 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Lynne Terrace. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Nov. 27 at 1:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Sears Hardware Store at #705 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Nov. 27 at 9:29 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #40 Trolley Bridge Road for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine, a ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

On Nov. 28 at 7:59 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Elizabeth Shelton School at #138 Willoughby Road for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Nov. 28 at 10:36 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a public service call at #52 Summerfield Gardens. An engine responded.

On Nov. 28 at 12:34 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded #130 Wesley Heights Road for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Nov. 28 at 4:09 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to a brush fire on Walnut Tree Hill Road. Two engines responded.

On Nov. 28 at 4:58 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Commerce Drive. An engine responded.

On Nov. 28 at 8:55 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a structure fire at the Extended Stay America Hotel at #945 Bridgeport Avenue. Upon arrival at the two story hotel, firefighters extinguished a fire on the exterior of the first floor of the building. The fire did spread to the interior wall causing minor damage before being extinguished. A portion of the hotel sustained minor smoke damage. There were no injuries from the incident. Five engines, two rescue trucks, two ladder trucks

and a tower truck responded.

On Nov. 29 at 5:07 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co.#5 responded to #2 Brentley Drive for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

On Nov. 29 at 7:38 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to #81 Vista Drive for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On Nov. 30 at 1:25 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded the Rinks at the Shelton Sports Center at #784 River Road. There was no fire. Smoke from a drive belt on a compressor caused the alarm. An engine and tower truck responded.

On Nov. 30 at 4:13 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #322 Shelton Avenue for an odor of natural gas in the home. A problem outside the home with a gas line was the cause. An engine and a tower truck responded.

On Nov. 30 at 5:17 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an illegal open burn at #189 Coram Road. An engine responded.



On Nov. 30 at 5:56 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co.#5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a house fire at #92 Mohegan Road. Upon arrival firefighters found not fire but smoke from cooking was the cause of the call. An engine, a rescue truck and a tower truck responded.

On Dec. 1 at 7:10 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 13 and 14. A rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 1 at 12:41 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Elizabeth Shelton School at #138 Willoughby Road for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Dec. 1 at 12:55 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Hewitt Hospital #45 Maltby Street. There was no fire. an engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Dec. 1 at 5:45 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a structure fire at #35 Hemlock Drive located in the Fairchild Mobile Home Park. Upon arrival firefighters found the rear of mobile home fully engulfed in fire. Firefighters had the fire under control within 30 minutes. A search of the home found an occupant deceased in a rear bedroom. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Shelton Fire Marshal’s Office, Shelton Police and Office of State Fire Marshal. Four engines, two rescue trucks and one ladder truck responded. Nichols FD and Derby FD covered Shelton during the fire operations.

On Dec. 1 at 6:35 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4, Nichols Fire and Derby Fire Departments responded to a fire alarm sounding at #7 Acadia Lane. There was no fire. two engines a rescue truck and ladder truck responded.

On Dec. 1 at 6:50 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Nichols FD responded to a motor vehicle accident on Nells Rock Road. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

On Dec. 1 at 11:02 the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle fire on route 8 north bound between exits 12 and 13. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 2 at 9:17 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 , Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #7 Acadia Lane. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Dec. 2 at 12:39 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at #91 Chamberlain Drive. Two engines responded.

On Dec. 2 at 1:10 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an illegal open burn at #48 Chamberlain Drive. An engine responded.

On Dec. 3 at 12:41 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded #440 Asbury Ridge for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. An engine responded.

On Dec. 3 at 11:09 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5, Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a structure fire at #10 Jonathan Lane. Upon arrival firefighters found no fire. A problem with an oven was the cause of the call. Three engines and a rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 3 at 3:59 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #58 Judson Street for a fire and carbon monoxide detectors sounding. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Dec. 4 at 7:55 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co.#5 responded to a fire in a pile of mulch in the rear of #331 Walnut Tree Hill Road. Two engines responded.