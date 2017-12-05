Arrest log

Jennifer Mannetta, 36, of Stratford was arrested and charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit third degree burglary on Dec. 3 Mannetta was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 18.

Jeremy Otto Buchholz, 38, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order on Nov. 30. Buchholz’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court Dec. 1.

Anthony Martiro, 26, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear and sixth degree larceny on Nov. 28. Martiro’s bond was set at $2,000 and appeared in court on Nov. 29.

Joseph Enrico Masciola, 55, of Derby was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear in court on Nov. 28. Masciola’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

Paul Andrew Harrington, 20, of Shelton was arrested and charged with fourth degree larceny, fifth degree larceny, and two counts of third degree burglary on Nov. 27. Harrington’s bond was set at $25,000 and appeared in court on Nov. 28.