Waterbury man killed in crash

A Waterbury man was struck and killed in a multi vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

At approximately 7:21 p.m. the Shelton police responded to the area of 350 Bridgeport Avenue on a report a multiple vehicle accident, during which a pedestrian was also struck.

The Shelton Police Department, Shelton Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to the scene.

According to police, the pedestrian, a 27 year old male, from Waterbury has been pronounced deceased.

Bridgeport Ave. was closed from Platt Rd. to the area of Bridgeport Ave. and Cots St. for a period of time following the crash as the Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction team were currently investigating the scene.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the accident are requested to contact the Shelton Police Department Traffic Division (203) 924-1544.