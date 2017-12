Sebastian is an adorable, black and brown tabby mix male neutered cat, about 1-years-old.

He is shy at first, but after awhile he is fine. He just needs a bit of time.

He is mellow, healthy, loves other cats, likes to play and is a real sweetheart.

Sebastian needs a home with at least one other cat that likes cats.

For an application, email [email protected] or call 203-330-0255. For more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org.