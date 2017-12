Crystal is a sweet, female spayed short-haired cat with pretty eyes, about 6 years young.

She is mellow, calm, affectionate, healthy and cuddly. She is not good with other cats, so would be best in a home as the only pet, or may be fine with a mellow, small dog. She would be great company for someone alone.

Crystal has had a tough life until she was rescued; she is very sweet.

For an application, email [email protected] or call 203-330-0255. For more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org.