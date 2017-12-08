Garden Club continues mission to beautify community

Olde Ripton Garden Club decorated for the Plumb Library this past week. The club donated the tree in an effort to continue to beautify the community and thank the library for its support to the club throughout the year.

It is a mission of the Garden Club to beautify and improve public buildings throughout Shelton. During the holiday season the club makes wreaths for City Hall, the Community Center, Police Station, Plumb and Huntington Branch Libraries, Senior Center, Shelton History Center and 11 Shelton Schools. They also decorate the Huntington Green garden with live greens and holiday decorations. For more information visit the club website at www.OldeRiptonGardenClub.org or go to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SheltonORGC