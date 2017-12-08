First snowstorm of season forecast for Saturday

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Fairfield and New Haven counties and the region from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10.

Snow is expected, according to the National Weather Service, which advises the public to plan on hazardous travel conditions. Drivers should be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.



Total snow accumulations of four-to-six inches are expected. The highest snow accumulation should occur Saturday morning into Saturday evening.



A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties, the weather service said. Drivers should be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Tonight, there is a 20% chance of snow after 3 a.m. with a low around 27.

Saturday, there will be snow, mainly after 9 a.m., with a high near 32 and wind-chill values between 25 and 30. A calm wind will be becoming north, 5 to 8 mph, in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of three to five inches is possible.

Saturday night, snow is likely, mainly before midnight. It will be mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 31 with wind chill values between 20 and 25 and north wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 37 and west wind of 8 to 16 mph.