Obituary: Dr. Daniel Joseph Mizak, 77, of Trumbull

Dr. Daniel Joseph Mizak, 77, of Trumbull, a retired physician, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes in Shelton.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Heide. He was also predeceased by a brother-in-law, Vincent Lima.

Survivors include four daughters, Andrea (Christopher) Kerin, Michelle Youd, Linda Mizak, and Heide Rose Mizak; three granddaughters, Jacqueline Kerin, Sydney Youd, and Bianca Youd; one sister, Monica Mizak; one sister-in-law, Ute Lima; one brother-in-law, Dieter (Ingrid); several nieces and nephews; many close friends; and countless patients to whom he devoted his career.

Born on January 1, 1940 in Bridgeport he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Turchik) Mizak. Dan grew up in Bridgeport but spent time at the family farm on Daniels Farm Road in Trumbull and with his uncle at the Fairfield County Fish and Game Protective Association club in Monroe. His active membership in the Fish and Game club lasted his entire life.

After graduation from Fairfield College Preparatory School in 1957, Dan earned his pre-medical degree at the University of Bridgeport. He took a year of special work in the department of immunology at the University of Buffalo and in 1968 earned the degree of doctor of medicine from Jefferson Medical College. At Jefferson, he was a member of the Sims Obstetric and Gynecologic society. In Philadelphia, he served his internship at Methodist Hospital and two residencies in internal medicine and cardiology at Jefferson Medical College Hospital. He also served a residency in family medicine at Bridgeport Hospital.

From 1970 to 1972, Dan served in the U.S. Army at Fort Monmouth, NJ after which time he returned with his wife and children to Connecticut, and opened his family practice office in Huntington Center in 1973, where he cared for area families until his retirement in 2012.

Dr. Mizak was known to his patients as a compassionate and caring physician. He was truly dedicated to his patients, and their very best interests were his deepest concern.

An avid sportsman, Dan was an active rifle, pistol, and shotgun shooter. While in the Army, he was a member of the Fort Monmouth Marksmanship Unit. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and snowmobiling in New Hampshire.

The family would like to thank caregivers Pam, Aiesha, and John for their compassionate and skilled care.

