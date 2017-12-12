Shelton Herald

UPDATE: Delays down to 10 minutes on MetroNorth’s New Haven Line Tuesday morning

By Darien Times on December 12, 2017 in Lead News, News, Transportation · 0 Comments

10:23 a.m.: Delays on MetroNorth are now down to 10 to 15 minutes on Tuesday morning as per the MTA.

8 a.m.The Metropolitan Transportation Authority  has posted that the New Haven Line is delayed in both directions for more than 30 to 50 minutes due to wire damage in the vicinity of Stamford. Darien’s two rail stations, Noroton Heights and Darien, are just above the Stamford station.

An  MTA spokesperson told The Darien Times there is currently no estimated time for full service restoration, and said wires down have reduced the line to only two tracks in Stamford.

