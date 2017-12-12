Shelton Herald

Man charged with attempted murder for throwing victim off bridge

December 12, 2017

Shelton police arrested and charged three individuals for their connection to the incident where a man was thrown off of the Shelton/Derby Bridge into the Housatonic River on Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Shelton police arrested and charged Gregory Rottjer, 25, of Derby with criminal attempted murder, first degree assault and first degree reckless endangerment. Rottjer was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 12 at Derby Superior Court.

Police also arrested and charged Matthew Dorso, 27, of Ansonia with third degree assault and released him on a promise to appear in court.

Jennifer Hannum, 22, of Derby was also arrested and charged with Interfering with an Officer and was released on a $1,000 bond.

Both Hannum and Dorso are scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Dec. 22.

According to police, an extensive investigation revealed that the incident began when Rottjer was having a verbal argument with his girlfriend, Jennifer Hannum, while walking over the bridge. The victim and his brother tried to see if the female was ok and then attempted to walk away. Rottjer and his friend Dorso then allegedly started a physical fight with the victim and his brother. Police say that during the fight, Rottjer intentionally threw the victim over the bridge. The victim fell approximately 45 feet below into the icy water. According to Detective Richard Bango of the Shelton Police, Rottjer and Dorso then fled the scene with Hannum.

Police also said during the investigation Hannum was determined to be untruthful with detectives.

The victim is still recovering from injuries sustained from the fall. Bango said credit is due to the police, fire, and EMS personnel who acted swiftly and courageously to assist the victim.

