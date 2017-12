The Shelton Democrats are collecting winter coats for various nonprofits in the area, including St Vincent’s DePaul in Derby and the Bridgeport Rescue Mission. Coats may be dropped off at Huntington Rental Center in Huntington Plaza, behind the Common Bond Market. The Rental Center is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The collection runs until Monday, Dec. 18. Contact Dave Gioiello at 203-430-0429 for more information.