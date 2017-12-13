Shelton Herald

Girls basketball: Shelton defeats Oxford to open season

By Shelton Herald on December 13, 2017

The Shelton High girls basketball team opened its season with a 38-14 victory over visiting Oxford High on Tuesday.

Leya Vohra had 10 points and seven steals for coach Joe Cavallaro.

Mackenzie Joyce had 10 rebounds.

Maggie Howard buried a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points.

Kayla Resto scored six points.

Grace Boles and Gigi Gamboin scored four points each.

Oxford (0-1)

Molly Smith 0 0-0 0, Kelly Shpak 2 1-2 7, Molly Sastram 1 1-2 3, Maddie Smith 0 0-0 0, Laura Trombetta 0 0-0 0, Sam Kastek 0 0-0 0, Maddie Sastram 0 0-0 0, Paige Davis 1 2-2 4,  Alexis Sanders 0 0-0 0, Sapphire Leigh 0 0-0 0.

Totals: 4 4-6 14.

Shelton (1-0)

Kayla Resto 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Joyce 1 0-0 2, Leya Vohra 5 0-0 10, Grace Boles 1 2-2 4, Maggie Howard 2 2-3 8, Reem Abdel-Hack 1 0-0 2, Krissy Cooper 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Casinelli 1 0-0 2, Gigi Gamboin 2 0-0 4, Keira O’Connor 0 0-0 0, Clarissa Pierre 0 0-0 0, Alivia Leonard 0 0-0 0.

Totals: 16 4-5 38.

3-pointers: V— Kelly Shpak-2; H—Maggie Howard-2.

